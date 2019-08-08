News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Farke: Norwich will not surrender against ‘best team in the world’ Liverpool

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 07:29 PM

Daniel Farke insists Norwich will not “wave the white flag” of surrender in their Premier League opener at European champions Liverpool – a team he rates as the best in the world.

Norwich have not been in the top flight since the 2015-16 season but won the Championship in impressive fashion last term and Farke wants his players to take confidence from that success ahead of Friday’s trip to Anfield.

Speaking at a press conference reported by www.pinkun.com, Farke said: “It is important that we take confidence from last season.

“Now we are at a different level and we have to prove it again. The proof is on the pitch.

“Last season we were able to break all the rules because people were telling us we need to spend money.

“We are looking forward to breaking several rules this season.”

The Canaries, who won promotion despite a major overhaul last summer that saw a host of new faces arrive and several star names sold to help balance the books, could hardly have been handed a more daunting task on their return to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds not only lifted the Champions League but finished just one point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League last term, losing just once in the process.

At home, Liverpool won 17 of their 19 league matches, drawing the other two, while outscoring opponents 55 goals to 10, and it is at Anfield where Norwich must begin their top-flight campaign.

Farke is under no illusions about what is awaiting his side, saying: “You can discuss it but they are one of the best teams in the world. For me, probably the best at the moment.

“It’s the toughest task you can get to start.

“We know we are the underdog and not the big favourite but we won’t raise the white flag.

“One thing I can promise is that we will be greedy to be there with a good performance but also a good result.”

The game will be Liverpool’s first competitive fixture at Anfield since lifting the European Cup, and Farke wants his side to be positive.

“Even if it was possible to park the bus we could not. We will have to play with many offensive players and in order to be successful we will have to be good and keep the ball,” he added.

“If we have only to defend our goal we have no chance to get a good result.

“I believe in my players and my group and we have to find a solution to be competitive.”

Farke will be without experienced centre-back Timm Klose, who has not recovered fully from a hip problem, while fellow defender Christoph Zimmermann has been ruled out with a knee problem.

Midfield pair Alex Tettey and Louis Thompson are also expected to be absent.

- Press Association

Premier League

