Home»Sport

Farhad Moshiri increases his stake in Everton

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 12:22 PM

Everton’s major shareholder Farhad Moshiri has increased his stake in the Premier League club.

The Iranian businessman acquired 49.9 per cent of Everton after selling his stake in Arsenal in February 2016 and it was announced on Tuesday he had increased his share in the Merseyside club by 18.7 per cent through Blue Heaven Holdings Ltd.

Moshiri, whose personal wealth is estimated at 1.7billion US dollars according to Forbes, has therefore taken his total holding to 68.6 per cent. He is expected to elevate that further to 77.2 per cent by July next year.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Everton Football Club today announces that major shareholder Farhad Moshiri has further committed to and increased his shareholding in the club.

“Farhad Moshiri previously owned 49.9 per cent of the club and in line with the agreement made at the time of his original investment, he has purchased 18.7 per cent through Blue Heaven Holdings Ltd, giving him a total holding of 68.6 per cent, which is expected to increase to 77.2 per cent no later than July 2019.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Club FootballUKSoccerEvertonUKEvertonPremier League

Related Articles

Kurt Zouma backs Everton to fill void left by banned Richarlison

Everton claim first win under Marco Silva after seeing off Southampton

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen signs for Werder Bremen

Former Wolves and Everton forward Ernie Hunt dies aged 75

More in this Section

Bolton heading for administration over loan dispute, chairman says

Raikkonen to leave Ferrari for Sauber at end of season

Malachy O'Rourke to remain as Monaghan boss until 2020

Football rumours from the media


Today's Stories

Dubs can back up the bravado with brilliance

Having the right people is more important than how much cash you have

Digging deeper into the development of Dublin’s dominance

Cool Cotter calls checkmate but rules must change

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »