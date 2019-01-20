‘Fantastic finish’: Fernando Llorente’s own goal mocked in Harry Kane’s absence

With Tottenham’s talismanic Harry Kane out injured for up to two months, fellow Spurs striker Fernando Llorente has a golden opportunity to make his mark for the London club.

Given a starting place away at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, the 33-year-old Spaniard wasted no time in finding the net – but unfortunately he found the wrong one.

GOAL FOR FULHAM Llorente is caught flat footed in the box and accidentally stabs the outswinging corner in to his own net. Watch #FFC vs #THFC live now on Sky Sports PL or follow online here: https://t.co/ZYv4jAGdV8 pic.twitter.com/pgiLSzOhSQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 20, 2019

Sadly for the former Athletic Bilbao and Juventus man, his own goal to give Fulham the lead was seized on by many on social media.

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan took the opportunity to sarcastically praise Llorente’s “fantastic finish” off his right knee.

Fantastic finish by Llorente. Looks like Spurs have found themselves the perfect striker to replace Kane... ...if you’re an Arsenal fan. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/KHaBQ94Ypz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 20, 2019

Former Spurs striker Gary Lineker added it “didn’t take long for Llorente to show that he can score goals” in Kane’s absence.

With Kane injured, it didn’t take long for Llorente to show that he can score goals....sadly at the wrong end.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 20, 2019

The striker’s misfortune did not go down well with fantasy football managers either.

Fantasy Premier League revealed almost 70,000 brought Llorente into their teams after Kane’s injury was announced.

The own goal briefly gave Llorente a negative score, lower than the absent England captain.

Gameweek 23 as things stand: Harry Kane: 0 pts Fernando Llorente: -1 pts#FPL #FULTOT pic.twitter.com/q70X6omsnq — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 20, 2019

Llorente will be hoping he can turn things around and provide goals while Kane is unavailable, but the statistics show he has big shoes to fill.

36% - Since Mauricio Pochettino became Spurs manager, Harry Kane has scored a league-high 119 Premier League goals, accounting for 36% of Tottenham's total of 333 in that time. Missing. #FULTOT pic.twitter.com/kLJrP93XF0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2019

After the Fulham game, Tottenham have to prepare for Thursday’s second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Spurs won the first leg at Wembley 1-0.

- Press Association