Fans turn out to remember World Cup winner Banks

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 12:55 PM

Hundreds gathered at the bet365 Stadium to pay tribute to 1966 World Cup winner Gordon Banks ahead of his funeral on Monday.

The former England goalkeeper died, aged 81, on February 12 and is to be laid to rest following a service at Stoke Minster this afternoon.

A five-car funeral cortege passed through Stoke’s stadium, stopping at the pitchside dugout for a few minutes, to sustained applause from the assembled crowd.

Gordon Banks’ funeral cortege arrives at the bet365 Stadium (Aaron Chown/PA)

The various achievements of Banks, who also won the League Cup with Stoke and Leicester, were displayed on the big screen as a chant of “England’s number one” broke out.

- Press Association

Gordon Banks

