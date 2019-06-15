News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Falcao wants Colombia to end long wait for a win over Argentina

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Former Manchester United star Radamel Falcao believes Colombia can get their Copa America campaign off to a flying start by securing a long-awaited win over Argentina in Salvador.

Both teams have undergone a significant revamp since last summer’s World Cup and the game will mark the competitive debut in charge of the Colombians of former United coach Carlos Queiroz.

Colombia have a dismal record against Argentina, having failed to beat them in the last 12 years, but Falcao believes his side – who enjoyed a considerably better World Cup than their opponents – now have the chance.

Falcao told the media: “We haven’t beaten Argentina for a long time, but we have to keep fighting. I think we are much closer.

“We will continue fighting and giving everything to achieve this goal. This team has decided to live according to this mentality of believing and fighting.”

The match marks the first competitive fixture for Argentina since their elimination in Russia, which led to the departure of coach Jorge Sampaoli as well as veterans like Javier Mascherano and Gonzalo Higuain.

The relatively inexperienced Lionel Scaloni is now in charge and will look to his experienced figures like Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria to lead an otherwise young squad back into contention.

- Press Association

