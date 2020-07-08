News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FAI working on Ireland eligibility of former Cork City player Chiedozie Ogbene

Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 10:22 AM

Rotherham United winger and former SSE Airtricity League star Chiedozie Ogbene has expressed his desire to represent the Republic of Ireland at international level to national team boss Stephen Kenny.

The FAI is working on the international eligibility of Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who previously played for Cork City and Limerick.

Chiedozie, who was born in Nigeria, has told Ireland boss Stephen Kenny he wishes to represent the Republic of Ireland. 

An FAI statement read: "Chiedozie Ogbene has expressed his desire to represent the Republic of Ireland at international level to national team boss Stephen Kenny.

"The FAI have now begun the paperwork on the eligibility process for 23-year-old Ogbene who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, but moved to Cork aged seven with his family in 2005."

Chiedozie played schoolboy football in Cork with College Corinthians, Kilreen Celtic, Tramore Athletic, and Everton before he was signed by Cork City in 2015.

He then moved to Limerick in January 2017. After a move to England and Brentford in 2018, Ogbene spent a season on loan with Exeter City before a transfer to Rotherham in August 2019.

A mainstay of Rotherham’s successful push for promotion in the season just ended, Ogbene was an ever present for the Millers in the shortened campaign and scored one goal as they finished runners-up in League One.

Meanwhile, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has also finalised his backroom staff as he counts down to September and UEFA Nations League games against Bulgaria, in Sofia, and Finland, in Dublin.

Ennis native Gary Seery has been appointed Assistant Analyst and makes the step up from the Irish Under-21 squad to work with Head Analyst Ger Dunne. The FAI Development Officer for Offaly, Gary is a UEFA A Licence holder and has also coached with the Clare District League representative side and St Kevin’s Boys Academy.

Danny Miller will join Kevin Mulholland as a Chartered Physiotherapist with the Senior squad for the new campaign with Colum O’Neill and Sam Rice joining the set-up as Athletic Therapists.


