FAI welcomes 'significant' funding boost

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, June 19, 2020 - 11:21 PM

Chairman Roy Barrett has welcomed “significant” new government funding for the FAI as “a vote of confidence” in Irish football

In a statement, the Board of the FAI said it “welcomed tonight’s allocation of Resilience Grant funding from the Government as Irish sport comes to terms with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin have allocated significant funds to the FAI as part of their Department’s grants package to support the sport sector through Sport Ireland and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.”

Roy Barrett said: “We thank the Government and Ministers Ross and Griffin for their solidarity and support with this vote of confidence in Irish football and in our staff and our Association as we continue to work our way through the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our funds have been tested greatly by the effects of COVID-19 so this funding from Government is most welcome. It is also a testament to the hard work of all our staff in these trying times when they have continued to work to get Irish football back onto the playing fields.

"We have just announced a pathway for a Safer Return to Football for all our players, clubs and affiliates so this is a very positive day for Irish football.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney said: "This is very significant and welcome news for all the young people and adults who participate in all sports in Ireland, including football. Our Government can be proud of their actions today."


