FAI welcome 'help and support' ahead of meeting with UEFA delegation

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 11:13 AM

UEFA officials have arrived in Ireland to help the FAI sort out governance issues.

The delegation will meet with representatives from the association and Sport Ireland this afternoon.

The FAI's interim president, Rea Walshe, has welcomed the "help and support" offered by the visit.

"The experience and expertise within UEFA will offer real benefit to the Group as we work towards an initial report in June. They are here to help and the support from UEFA is welcomed by the FAI," said Ms Walshe.

A review is currently underway into issues including a €100,000 loan given to the association by former CEO John Delaney.

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy said: "The terms of reference of the Governance Review Group confirm that the views of UEFA are a key constituent and their input will be of real significance as the Group works towards putting forward recommendations for a new structure.

"This visit to Dublin by UEFA is a significant show of support to the work being carried out by the Group and we look forward to a productive meeting with them and a strong working relationship going forward."

The FAI and Sport Ireland appointed a five-strong Governance Review Group to formulate governance changes at the FAI.

The Group has invited submissions regarding these reforms from stakeholders in the game including sponsors, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland, FAI staff and the general public via email to governance@fai.ie.

KEYWORDS

FAIUEFA

