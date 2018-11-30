NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
FAI to issue statement on club's false reporting of Ballybrack player's death

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 07:16 AM

The Leinster Senior League met last night to discuss what punishment Ballybrack FC should face after they faked a players death.

The Dublin football club falsely claimed that Fernando Nuno La Fuente had died in a car crash last week, in order to get a match postponed.

Chairman of the league David Moran has said that they expect the FAI to issue a statement on the matter today.

Mr La Fuente has said he found out he had been killed off when he received a phone call from his boss to check that he was okay.

