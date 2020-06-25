News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI to benefit from enormous FIFA Covid relief fund

By Brendan O'Brien
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 09:03 PM

FAI to benefit from enormous FIFA Covid relief fund
FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that the fund had been “unanimously approved” by members of the world governing body's council. AP Photo/Michael Probst

The cash-strapped FAI was offered some welcome respite on the financial front on Thursday night with news of FIFA's €1.34bn relief fund which is being made available to associations impacted by the coronavirus and its consequences.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that the fund had been “unanimously approved” by members of the world governing body's council while adding that there would be strict controls built into how the money would be spent.

All 211 of its member associations will be entitled to what is being called a “basic solidarity grant” of roughly €890,000, plus another €445,000 each which has to be ring-fenced for the women's game. That's an extra €1.335m extra funding for the FAI alone.

Member associations can also apply for a Covid-19 relief loan worth 35% of their revenue up to a maximum of €4.46m with Infantino adding that “very clear conditions” would be imposed on how these loans are to be repaid.

FIFA was sitting on a huge pile of financial reserves prior to the pandemic and the body had stated its intention to set up the fund back in March.

"Clubs and federations are in real danger. In some parts of the world, football has not restarted. We need to help them," Infantino said.

More on this topic

FAI refer Mazars report to GardaíFAI refer Mazars report to Gardaí

FAI outline dates for amateur football to returnFAI outline dates for amateur football to return

Robbie Keane faces Middlesbrough exit as club sack boss Jonathan Woodgate Robbie Keane faces Middlesbrough exit as club sack boss Jonathan Woodgate

Stephen Kenny set for executive role in FAI restructureStephen Kenny set for executive role in FAI restructure


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence

Lampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming namesLampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming names


Lifestyle

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

This is an extract from a memoir written by two of Ireland’s most respected doctors, Dr Kate McGarry and Dr Finbar Lennon, with an introduction from Finbar. They were married for over 40 years. Dr Kate McGarry was President of the Irish Heart Foundation in 2015 and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians for thirty-two years. Finbar took over the writing of her memoir when Kate’s health failed and she sadly passed away.Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

The launch of Ireland’s National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021 showed the State's commitment to improving the lives of LGBTI+ people in Ireland.“A step on our journey towards accepting everyone”

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »