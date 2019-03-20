NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

FAI to answer Sport Ireland's 'urgent clarification' request over Delaney loan at 'earliest opportunity'

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 07:45 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The FAI have said they will respond to Sport Ireland at the "earliest opportunity" after being asked about a 2017 'bridging loan'.

Sport Ireland are seeking "urgent clarification" from the association after they admitted borrowing €100,000 from Chief Executive John Delaney.

They claim they had a short-term cash-flow issue, but Sport Ireland have said they were never made aware of any financial issues.

A statement from the FAI said it had received correspondence from Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy on behalf of Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross.

"The Association are currently preparing a reply to Mr Treacy and will respond at the earliest opportunity."

The Minister said he had noted the media reports on the issue and the FAI's statement with regard to Mr Delaney's loan to the FAI.

A statement said: "This is a matter for the FAI's Board and auditors to clarify. Sport Ireland has been assured by the FAI's auditors that public funds are allocated by the FAI to the intended programmes."

More on this topic

Katie Price due in court to face charges of shouting abuse at school

Gardening for just 10 minutes a week can cut risk of death, study suggests

Kingfisher starts hunt for new boss amid plans for more store closures

Ryan Giggs: Wales can’t be reliant on Gareth Bale

KEYWORDS

FAIJohn DelaneySport Irelandsoccerfootball

More in this Section

Bolton takeover talks fall through ahead of winding-up petition

Everton investigate after object allegedly thrown onto pitch against Chelsea

CAS upholds PSG's request to shut down UEFA's reopened FFP investigation

Iain Henderson a doubt for Ulster's European clash with Leinster


Lifestyle

The mother of all gifts: Here are some ideas for how to treat your mum this Mother's Day

Blue Planet: Diving in for live show

GameTech: Looted and booted for ‘Fortnite 8’

A family in double trouble

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »