FAI to answer Sport Ireland's 'urgent clarification' request over Delaney loan at 'earliest opportunity'

The FAI have said they will respond to Sport Ireland at the "earliest opportunity" after being asked about a 2017 'bridging loan'.

Sport Ireland are seeking "urgent clarification" from the association after they admitted borrowing €100,000 from Chief Executive John Delaney.

They claim they had a short-term cash-flow issue, but Sport Ireland have said they were never made aware of any financial issues.

A statement from the FAI said it had received correspondence from Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy on behalf of Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross.

"The Association are currently preparing a reply to Mr Treacy and will respond at the earliest opportunity."

The Minister said he had noted the media reports on the issue and the FAI's statement with regard to Mr Delaney's loan to the FAI.

A statement said: "This is a matter for the FAI's Board and auditors to clarify. Sport Ireland has been assured by the FAI's auditors that public funds are allocated by the FAI to the intended programmes."