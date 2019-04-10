FAI 'should be very, very embarrassed' over Sport Ireland withholding funding

Former Ireland international Richie Sadlier has said the FAI should be "very embarrassed" that Sport Ireland had suspended and withheld funding to the governing body.

Speaking on punditry duty with RTÉ Sport ahead of last night's Champions League action, Sadlier was also critical of the FAI President's response to the news.

Sport Ireland announced yesterday that it made the decision after the FAI said they "did not comply with Clause 4.3 of Sport Ireland’s Terms & Conditions of Grant Approval."

The FAI is sitting before an Oireachtas committee today to answer questions on issues of governance and finance at the soccer body and when asked what he wanted to hear, Sadlier said that he wanted to see them offer clarity.

"As Liam said, to give very clear...speak with absolute clarity answering all the questions that have come up over the last few weeks.

"I think they should be very, very embarrassed tonight that they've been sanctioned by Sport Ireland in this way.

When asked about the statements issued by the FAI in recent weeks, Sadlier felt that "none of them have provided any clarity or information".

Kevin Doyle, who said enjoyed a good relationship with former CEO John Delaney as a player, called for straightforward answers from the FAI before the committee.

"You just want a full and frank answer [at the committee]," said Doyle.

The 64-times capped international said that Irish football should be focused on the U17 team going to the Euros and getting onto "success stories about Irish soccer".