FAI sets dates for games to begin again

On foot of the government’s announcement of the acceleration of lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the FAI has approved a new Safer Return to Football Pathway that will see Adult Amateur and Underage football permitted to return to full-contact training - including training games between teams from the same club - from June 29th, and authorised to make a full return to playing friendly games from July 11th and competitive matches from July 18th.

The decision to move from cessation to a return to competitive football from July 18th will apply to all players, coaches, match officials, club officials, volunteers, parents and guardians.

Work on Safer Return to Football protocols for Football For All and Futsal affiliates is underway and details are be announced in due course.

Under the new Safer Return to Football pathway, the FAI has approved the following measures:

- Adult Amateur and Underage football can return to full contact training, including training games between teams from the same club, from June 29th

- Adult Amateur and Underage football can return to playing friendly games from July 11th

- Adult Amateur and Underage football can return to playing competitive matches from July 18th

- All Adult Amateur and Underage Leagues operating a Winter season, who have had applications to extend their 2019-2020 season approved, can resume League fixtures from July 18th and must have all competitions completed by September 14th

- All other Adult Amateur and Underage Leagues operating a Winter Season can commence their 2020/21 season from July 18th

- All Adult Amateur and Underage Leagues operating a Summer Season can resume/commence from July 18th and must have all competitions completed by November 30th

Welcoming the announcement of the new Safer Return to Football Pathway, FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens said: “Today’s decision allows all our players and stakeholders to look forward to a full and safe return to competitive football by July 20th. I know how much that will mean to so many across the country.

"Our game has been in lockdown since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic so this is great news for all concerned. We must, at this point, thank all those frontline workers who have made so many sacrifices to allow us, as a society, to get back to a point where we can plan for a Safer Return to Football and for the return of live sport to all our lives.

“The Football community, together with so many of our FAI staff, have also worked so hard to get us ready for this return and I want to thank all those who have made today’s announcement possible. I also want to thank the Government and all their agencies for their support for Irish football in what has been a very challenging time for everyone.

"We will remain fully committed to all Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 but today offers real hope to Irish football at all levels of the game and I look forward to seeing all our players back on the field of play.”