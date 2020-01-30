News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FAI set for rescue package after high-level talks

By Colm O'Connor
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 11:39 AM

A multi-million euro rescue package for the FAI looks set to be confirmed later today.

The FAI has debts of €62m and the Association requires an immediate cash injection to secure its future.

High-level talks involving the Government, UEFA and Bank of Ireland (the FAI’s lenders) have been underway for the past number of weeks in an effort to secure the Association’s future as a going concern.

Those negotiations are continuing this morning with Sports Minister Shane Ross and FAI representatives set to hold a press conference this afternoon to outline the agreements reached.

