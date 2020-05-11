FAI seek clarity on three key issues around return to football

FAI officials are awaiting a response from the government regarding return to play protocols for the amateur adult and underage game.

The Association’s Steering Group met today to discuss the conditions necessary to facilitate a safe and timely return for all amateur adult and underage players, match officials and volunteers. The group have now submitted a series of key questions to Sport Ireland around a safe return to play for all associated with the game at these levels in this country.

The meeting followed consultation with stakeholders in the wake of the publication of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group officials have called on the Government to provide clarity on a number of issues before deciding on their next course of action.

They are: The FAI are seeking a clear policy to manage all risks for volunteers around a return to play and to ensure a safe environment for all participants.

They have asked for greater detail on the effects of social distancing on contact sport as per the phases outlined in the Government’s Roadmap.

Finally, the FAI are also requesting guidance on the infrastructural costs for amateur adult and underage clubs around safe return to play protocols

Steering Group Facilitator Ger McDermott explained: “We await a response from Government, having submitted a series of key questions to Sport Ireland around a safe return to play for everyone involved in amateur adult and underage football. We again advise all affiliates to postpone any decisions on a return to training or football until the Government responds.

"The Steering Group will then meet to consider the outcome of that response. Only then can we issue clear guidelines to our clubs, leagues and all affiliates on a safe return to training and playing. We thank them all for their patience to date and for continuing to abide by HSE guidelines.”