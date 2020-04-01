FAI: 'Right decision' to postpone Euro 2020 play-offs

The FAI have said it was "the right decision" to postpone Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off game against Slovakia.

Originally meant to have been played last week, the spread of the corona virus pandemic saw it moved provisionally until June before UEFA decided early today that playing international football in that month was no longer tenable. Although no new date has been fixed, it's expected it will be September at the earliest before the match can go ahead.

The Euro 2020 finals themselves have already been put back a year to 2021.

In a statement just released the FAI said it "notes today’s decision by UEFA to postpone all national team matches for men and women due to be played in June until further notice.

"The Board of the FAI acknowledges that this is the right decision in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and will discuss this decision at its next meeting.

"The health and safety of everyone connected with football remains of paramount importance to the FAI and we will continue to follow all directives from Government, the Department of Health and UEFA."