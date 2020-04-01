News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI: 'Right decision' to postpone Euro 2020 play-offs

FAI: 'Right decision' to postpone Euro 2020 play-offs
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 07:36 PM

The FAI have said it was "the right decision" to postpone Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off game against Slovakia.

Originally meant to have been played last week, the spread of the corona virus pandemic saw it moved provisionally until June before UEFA decided early today that playing international football in that month was no longer tenable. Although no new date has been fixed, it's expected it will be September at the earliest before the match can go ahead.

The Euro 2020 finals themselves have already been put back a year to 2021.

In a statement just released the FAI said it "notes today’s decision by UEFA to postpone all national team matches for men and women due to be played in June until further notice.

"The Board of the FAI acknowledges that this is the right decision in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and will discuss this decision at its next meeting.

"The health and safety of everyone connected with football remains of paramount importance to the FAI and we will continue to follow all directives from Government, the Department of Health and UEFA."

More on this topic

No reason to rush Euro 2020 play-offs – Johnny RussellNo reason to rush Euro 2020 play-offs – Johnny Russell

Chris Hatherall: Deferring Euros provides clarity and hope, two things we need nowChris Hatherall: Deferring Euros provides clarity and hope, two things we need now

Euro 2020 postponement possible as pandemic shuts down more sportsEuro 2020 postponement possible as pandemic shuts down more sports

Italian FA to request postponement of Euro 2020 to complete Serie A seasonItalian FA to request postponement of Euro 2020 to complete Serie A season

FAIsoccerfootballEuro 2020TOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Cork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitchesCork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitches

Racing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next seasonRacing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next season

'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic

Use shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo bossUse shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo boss


Lifestyle

Keeping plants like lupins and delphiniums happy now will pay off this summer, says Peter DowdallPeter Dowdall: Embark on a perennial quest

People have been urged to avoid putting any additional pressure on healthcare workers by being careful when carrying out DIY or gardening chores during the coronavirus pandemic.How to avoid gardening and DIY injuries

Flights are grounded, but we can still see the world from our homes. Tom Breathnach presents his guide to armchair tourismTom Breathnach's virtual tour of the world

It’s a particular issue for many during lockdown.Stress Awareness Month: Are you stress eating?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »