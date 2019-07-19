FAI reform recommendations must be accepted 'as an overall package', says head of review group

The chair of the group tasked with a Governance Review of the FAI, has said its recommendations are not “an a la carte menu” and must all be collectively accepted or rejected by the association’s members.

The Governance Review Group’s 78 recommendations for reform of the FAI will be put to delegates at tomorrow’s EGM.

Group Chair Aidan Horan said its task was to look at overall governance arrangements and structures at the Association.

“These are presented as an overall package - as a package for implementation. It's not an a la carte menu. The package is the package on the table at the moment.

"And I would expect and hope that these will be accepted resoundingly, by the association’s membership at the EGM,” he said.

Mr Horan again defended his Group’s recommendation that the new FAI board should have up to two former members.

Incumbent President Donal Conway has been nominated to run unopposed for his position at the association’s AGM next week - a development that has been criticised by Sports Minister Shane Ross, Sport Ireland, and members of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport Tourism and Sport.

Donal Conway.

Mr Conway has since indicated that his term as President “may still” end this month, following the reaction to his nomination.

Mr Horan said his group advised a continuity of a couple of board members to allow the new board “to be able to understand what's going on, and to give it the best chance of success".

“We wanted to guard against the loss of knowledge, insights, perspectives, understandings. There's a lot going on at the FAI at the moment,” Mr Horan told RTÉ Radio 1.

“It's to allow for an orderly transition. That's the basis for this.

"I mean, it probably would have been easier if we said 'everybody goes'. But actually, I think it's a much more careful process so that we don't lose the knowledge and insights."

“I've been involved in the governance review group roadshows going around the country.

"At our last one last night we actually talked to people and the President has been leading this, talking about the requirement to implement change.

"We suggest that the board would look at some transition, we didn't indicate who the transition people may be.

“We would have thought, if you're going to be bringing in 10 new people or 12 new people in, to have some element of continuity is better than having none at all,” he said.

Mr Horan said rejection of the recommendations would see the FAI revert to a ‘Plan B’, which is to continue using the current rulebook.

He also said it was not his Group’s job to investigate past controversies, such as the €100,000 loan given to the FAI by former CEO John Delaney.

“Our review is a prospective review, looking forward in the context of what should be in place in an organization that has a turnover of €50 million and employs over 200 staff.

"We've tried to set down norms and benchmarks and standards that should be there. That's why the recommendations are a package, so that for the future you will not have a recurrence of what happened in the past,” he said.