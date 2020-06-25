News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI refer Mazars report to Gardaí

By Brendan O'Brien
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 05:27 PM

FAI refer Mazars report to Gardaí
It was reported earlier this week that the ODCE had reached an agreement with former FAI CEO John Delaney over the manner in which the inspection of certain documents and emails seized from the Association are to be conducted. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

The FAI has announced that the Mazars report has been referred to An Garda Síochána and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

The independent report was launched in April of last year in light of matters of concern which had come to the attention of the then board of the Association.

“The report arising from that investigation has now been furnished by Mazars to the current Board of the FAI,” said a statement from Irish football's governing body on Thursday afternoon.

“Having considered the matter and taken advice, the Board of the FAI has determined that it is appropriate that the report be referred to An Garda Síochána and to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.”

Sport Ireland referred an independent audit of the FAI's financial affairs to the Gardaí last November after appointing Northern Irish firm KOSI Corporation Ltd to conduct the report

An Garda Síochána decided not to launch an investigation and instead left it to the Director of Corporate Enforcement to continue its own probe.

It was reported earlier this week that the ODCE had reached an agreement with former FAI CEO John Delaney over the manner in which the inspection of certain documents and emails seized from the Association are to be conducted.

More on this topic

FAI outline dates for amateur football to returnFAI outline dates for amateur football to return

Robbie Keane faces Middlesbrough exit as club sack boss Jonathan Woodgate Robbie Keane faces Middlesbrough exit as club sack boss Jonathan Woodgate

Stephen Kenny set for executive role in FAI restructureStephen Kenny set for executive role in FAI restructure

DDSL perform U-turn after FAI rebukeDDSL perform U-turn after FAI rebuke


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Klopp not preparing a celebration ahead of City’s clash with ChelseaKlopp not preparing a celebration ahead of City’s clash with Chelsea

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Gearóid Kenny says people are very welcoming to same-sex couples, but laws need to evolve. He talks to Áilín QuinlanPride 2020: Society moves on, now laws must follow

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilin QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

Konrad Im says LGBT+ groups have a key role to play during the current pandemicLockdown & ‘Out’: LGBT+ support during Covid-19

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »