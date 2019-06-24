News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI plan runs into schoolboys trouble

John Earley
By John Fallon
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The numbers are not adding up for the FAI in their bid to push through governance reforms next month to restore state funding.

Causing the uncertainty is the failure of the review report, published last Friday, to safeguard a position on the new board for a representative from schoolboy football.

John Earley, who sat on the board for four years as the chair of the underage committee, quit on Wednesday after he refused to endorse the proposals.

The report only recommends that the Schoolboy Football Association of Ireland (SFAI), of which Earley is chairman, share the place on the new board with the women’s football committee (WFC).

As gender balance is foremost in the charter for change, it could mean the SFAI waiting eight years to have a voice at the top table, despite them being the largest affiliate, overseeing 120,000 players.

As a result, they won’t be backing the review and that spells bad news for the FAI.

READ MORE

Roy Keane quits as Nottingham Forest assistant manager

They need 140 of the 206 eligible voters to pass the reforms at their annual general meeting of the FAI on July 27.

Given the SFAI has 36 votes, plus most of the votes among the 24 underage girls’ leagues, the FAI faces an uphill battle to get their plan over the line. It is understood other affiliates aren’t entirely sold on the report yet.

FAI president Donal Conway, who claims there is no Plan B to the raft of changes, will attend the annual general meeting of the SFAI in Wicklow on Saturday. He will be told in no uncertain terms that only a guaranteed place for the SFAI will earn their support.

“We have to show a united front on this,” said Pat Kelly, vice-chairman of the SFAI, who represents Waterford. “Schoolboy football, the biggest part of the game, is getting messed about and now is the time to do something about it.”

READ MORE

England through to quarter-finals after controversial victory over Cameroon

More on this topic

Conway: ‘I would be very seriously concerned for the FAI if this report is rejected’

John Treacy welcomes FAI governance review

Conway warns of 'harm' to FAI if reform report rejected

FAI governance report recommends radical reform following Delaney controversy

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Roy Keane quits as Nottingham Forest assistant manager

European Games: Hopes high for Irish men's cycling team

Benkovic expects Maddison to go all the way despite Euro struggles

Dani Alves confirms Paris St Germain exit


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

The natural beekeeping movement is creating the right buzz for our bees

Why us Irish are away with the fairies

Islands of Ireland: To everything tern, tern, tern

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »