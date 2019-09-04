News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI open second investigation into unusual betting patterns around Limerick FC games

FAI open second investigation into unusual betting patterns around Limerick FC games
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 09:01 PM

The FAI is investigating unusual betting patterns around a second game involving Limerick FC.

The Association is looking into Sligo Rovers' 6-2 FAI Cup victory over Limerick on August 24.

The FAI say it's "along similar lines" to their ongoing investigation into Limerick's 2-0 loss to Shelbourne last April.

Both investigations were launched following reports received from UEFA concerning unusual betting patterns around the two games.

An FAI spokesman said: “We have acted on the back of the UEFA report into two Limerick games, against Shelbourne in April and Sligo Rovers last month, and our investigations are ongoing.

We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing in conjunction with UEFA. The FAI, as stated earlier, is also aware of a Garda investigation into match-fixing.

Yesterday, gardaí took part in a search operation at a Limerick sports ground as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing.

It's understood documentation and electronic devices were seized during the search.

UEFA also said it is aware of the reports and is awaiting further information on the matter.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in Limerick

More on this topic

Hull defender Angus MacDonald diagnosed with early stages of bowel cancerHull defender Angus MacDonald diagnosed with early stages of bowel cancer

Gary Neville says Roy Keane is approaching his 'managerial prime'Gary Neville says Roy Keane is approaching his 'managerial prime'

Switzerland are still dangerous despite Shaqiri absence Switzerland are still dangerous despite Shaqiri absence

Kenny’s Swiss pal at the forefront of elite standardsKenny’s Swiss pal at the forefront of elite standards

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in LimerickGardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in Limerick

England pick Marchant at centre against Italy despite his World Cup omissionEngland pick Marchant at centre against Italy despite his World Cup omission

Suzuki hits three-run homer in mammoth ninth inning as Nationals beat MetsSuzuki hits three-run homer in mammoth ninth inning as Nationals beat Mets

Northern Ireland’s Liam Donnelly hopes to continue scoring goalsNorthern Ireland’s Liam Donnelly hopes to continue scoring goals


Lifestyle

Aileen O’Reilly looks at ways to turn back the clock without going under the knife Gone are the scary old days of the full facelift complete with the omnipresent dread that telltale staple marks might ruin your freshly ironed visage.Glowing results: How to turn back the clock without going under the knife

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »