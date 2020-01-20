News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI names interim chief executive

FAI names interim chief executive
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 07:49 PM

The FAI has named businessman Gary Owens as interim chief executive as its hunt for a new permanent boss continues.

It says he has "specialist expertise" in "restructuring, turnaround strategies, and governance", and will take over immediately.

The FAI said: "Gary has a distinguished career in senior management roles in the financial services and technology sectors, including IFG Group, Rainmaker Technologies and Hibernian Group. He has previously undertaken interim CEO roles with Down Syndrome Ireland and Athletics Ireland."

The association thanked Paul Cooke for his "pro bono" work as executive lead in recent weeks.

Mr Cooke is remaining on as a board member with the FAI.

FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett said: “Gary brings a wealth of experience to this interim role and the Board and I look forward to working with him.

"The Board would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Paul Cooke, FAI Board Member, who at very short notice held the position of Executive Lead on a pro bono basis for the past few weeks, whilst a process to identify and select an interim CEO was underway."

More on this topic

Government and Uefa agreed 'in principle' to share burden of solving FAI's huge debtGovernment and Uefa agreed 'in principle' to share burden of solving FAI's huge debt

John Delaney resigns from Uefa executive committeeJohn Delaney resigns from Uefa executive committee

Following in the footsteps of Adam, Aaron, and TroyFollowing in the footsteps of Adam, Aaron, and Troy

Reassurances given over FAI staff, says trade unionReassurances given over FAI staff, says trade union

FAIsoccerfootballTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

'I have a number of options' - Felix Jones contemplating next step after Springbok success'I have a number of options' - Felix Jones contemplating next step after Springbok success

Limerick FC case against FAI settled as club chairman makes 'offer of cooperation' to Limerick UnitedLimerick FC case against FAI settled as club chairman makes 'offer of cooperation' to Limerick United

Frank Lampard suggests Chelsea could be interested in striker Edinson CavaniFrank Lampard suggests Chelsea could be interested in striker Edinson Cavani

Djokovic bid for eighth Australian Open title up and running despite dropped setDjokovic bid for eighth Australian Open title up and running despite dropped set


Lifestyle

Ireland’s Ancient East provided a range of attractions which sated the appetites of both young and old.One-size-fits-all holiday package to Ireland's Ancient East

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »