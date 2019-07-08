News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FAI invite nominations for new president and vice-president

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 12:31 PM

The FAI has invited nominations for the new president and vice-president of the Association.

As part of the new proposals from the Governance Review Group, the two positions will be elected at the Annual General Meeting, rather than at a special council meeting.

The new president and vice-president will serve on the interim board for 12 months.

Both roles will be elected at the AGM on July 27, but only if the terms of the Governance Review Group report are passed at the EGM on July 20.

Nominations must be received from AGM members by registered post by July 12.

