News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI interim CEO hopes Ireland's Euros playoff will be in November

FAI interim CEO hopes Ireland's Euros playoff will be in November
Gary Owens
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 03:12 PM

FAI interim CEO Gary Owens is hoping that Ireland’s Euros playoff against Slovakia takes place as late as November to give new manager Stephen Kenny some preparation game-time with his senior squad.

"I'd like the play-off as late as we can", said Owens. "We have been trying to get the play-off in the November series, rather than in September or October.

"That would give Stephen and his team the chance to play some friendlies and Nations League matches in advance of the play-Off.

"It's going to be a very busy and exciting time. You're going to have nine matches in the Autumn, followed by the World Cup qualifiers next year."

Owens also paid tribute to outgoing manager Mick McCarthy, after his second spell in charge of the team came to a premature end.

"In the short time I have worked with him, I found him to be extremely professional,” Owens told FAI TV.

“In loads of ways, I'm sorry I'm not going to be working with him in the future. It's Stephen's time, and we need to get right behind him and his new team."

READ MORE

Duff, Andrews and Kelly join Stephen Kenny in Irish managerial shake-up

More on this topic

FAI: 'Right decision' to postpone Euro 2020 play-offsFAI: 'Right decision' to postpone Euro 2020 play-offs

No reason to rush Euro 2020 play-offs – Johnny RussellNo reason to rush Euro 2020 play-offs – Johnny Russell

Chris Hatherall: Deferring Euros provides clarity and hope, two things we need nowChris Hatherall: Deferring Euros provides clarity and hope, two things we need now

Euro 2020 postponement possible as pandemic shuts down more sportsEuro 2020 postponement possible as pandemic shuts down more sports

TOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Five challenges Stephen Kenny much tackle before a ball is kickedFive challenges Stephen Kenny much tackle before a ball is kicked

VIDEO: McCarthy 'hugely disappointed' but 'fully supports' FAI decisionVIDEO: McCarthy 'hugely disappointed' but 'fully supports' FAI decision

Kobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Hall of FameKobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Hall of Fame

Carragher and Collymore blast Liverpool for furloughing non-playing staffCarragher and Collymore blast Liverpool for furloughing non-playing staff


Lifestyle

With documentary film ‘Fantastic Fungi’ set to take the world by storm, Joe McNamee looks at the fabulous world of mushroomsDocumentary explores the magic of mushrooms

I lead a very busy life — I’m a mature student in college — and I separated from my partner but the separation was my decision. I hate myself when it beckons as it ultimately makes me fatter, it has the reverse effectDear Louise: I had my bulimia under control. But the demon has returned

This year has been particularly difficult and stressful, and I think that’s an even more important reason to make time for your health.Derval O'Rourke: Resistance is far from futile and necessary

Best-selling author Faith Hogan is keeping the faith during the lockdown, thanks to her Moy Valley haven in Ballina, Co Mayo.Shape I'm in: Keeping the Faith during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »