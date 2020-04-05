FAI interim CEO hopes Ireland's Euros playoff will be in November

FAI interim CEO Gary Owens is hoping that Ireland’s Euros playoff against Slovakia takes place as late as November to give new manager Stephen Kenny some preparation game-time with his senior squad.

"I'd like the play-off as late as we can", said Owens. "We have been trying to get the play-off in the November series, rather than in September or October.

"That would give Stephen and his team the chance to play some friendlies and Nations League matches in advance of the play-Off.

"It's going to be a very busy and exciting time. You're going to have nine matches in the Autumn, followed by the World Cup qualifiers next year."

Owens also paid tribute to outgoing manager Mick McCarthy, after his second spell in charge of the team came to a premature end.

"In the short time I have worked with him, I found him to be extremely professional,” Owens told FAI TV.

“In loads of ways, I'm sorry I'm not going to be working with him in the future. It's Stephen's time, and we need to get right behind him and his new team."