FAI extend deadline for President and Vice President nominations

The FAI says they have extended the deadline for nominations to President and Vice President because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The offices of President and Vice-President – currently held by Gerry McAnaney and Paul Cooke, respectively - are scheduled for election at the Association's AGM in Galway on Saturday, July 25, and nominations for both positions were due to close on Thursday, April 30.

But the FAI's Independent Chairperson, Roy Barrett, has now written to members confirming an extension of the nomination process “in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current Government lockdown.”

In a statement, the FAI noted that Rule 19, Part B permits the Board to change the date for the submission of completed nomination forms for the position of President and Vice-President.

The statement continues: “The Board will now determine a new date for nominations based on Government guidelines on the restriction of movement procedures which are currently in place until May 5th at the earliest.

“The Independent Chairperson has also informed AGM members that an extension of the current lockdown beyond the end of May could see the Board investigate other ways in which nominations can be submitted. It may also result in other arrangements for the AGM.”

The FAI also plans to convene an EGM as soon as restrictions have been lifted, “when it will present an Electoral Code to members which will set out eligibility criteria for the Board and the electoral system to be utilized at the 2020 AGM”.

According to the Association, work on the Electoral Code is continuing with the assistance of UEFA and FIFA.