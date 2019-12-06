FAI expected to reveal €55m debt as accounts published

The FAI is expected to reveal that they are €55 million in debt later today.

The association is to publish its accounts for 2018, as well as the revised figures for 2017 and 2016 today.

They were supposed to be published yesterday but were pushed back.

Details of former CEO John Delaney's severance package from the association are also expected to be revealed.

This week, UEFA executives recommended the organisation sell its share in the AVIVA Stadium.

Mobile network Three announced earlier this week that it will not be renewing its sponsorship of the association.

Members of the FAI board are to appear before a press conference at midday.