FAI email systems hacked last weekend

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 09:42 PM

The FAI’s email systems were targeted by hackers last weekend and the breach has been reported to the Garda Siochana, the association has reported.

The full statement read: “The computer servers of the Football Association of Ireland, located at its Abbotstown headquarters, were the subject of external hacking over the weekend.

“The Football Association of Ireland has informed both an Garda Siochana and the Data Protection Commissioner of the breach.

The Association assures customers that no breach of payment details took place as such data is stored off-site.

“FAI ticket sales are also processed and paid for via a third-party system.

“Email services of the Association were affected by the external attack but are now partially restored. Forensic computer scientists are on site and work is continuing to restore a full service for staff.”

