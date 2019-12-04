News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FAI delay annual accounts announcement until Friday

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 09:40 PM

The FAI has delayed the announcement of its annual accounts by a day.

The Association's board decided to reschedule to facilitate the signing-off of the accounts tomorrow.

The full board is now due to attend a press conference on Friday.

A statement from the FAI read: "The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has decided at a meeting tonight to reschedule the announcement of the 2018 Annual Accounts and the Revised 2017 and Restated 2016 Accounts to Friday morning (December 6).

"The Board has taken this decision to facilitate the signing-off of the accounts on Thursday and the presence of the entire Board at a press conference on Friday.

"Thursday’s scheduled press conference will now be moved to noon on Friday at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown."

