FAI Cup round-up: City and Dundalk progress, but UCD shock Waterford

Holders Cork City have eased into the semi-finals of the Daily Mail FAI Cup along with Dundalk, but Waterford were knocked out by First Division UCD tonight.

A 30-yard strike capped a wonderful Kieran Sadlier hat-trick as Cork City easily made it through to the FAI Cup semi-finals with a straightforward victory on Friday night.

At the aptly-named City Calling Stadium, the Rebel Army were 2-0 up six minutes before half-time when Longford’s task became tougher with the sending-off of midfielder Darren Meenan and the visitors added five second-half goals.

They had been set on their way in the 20th minute when Gearóid Morrissey scored with an overhead kick from a Kieran Sadlier corner and the lead was doubled soon after that as Karl Sheppard crossed for Sadlier to head home.

Sadlier was the played fouled for Meenan’s dismissal, the tackle classed as reckless by referee Ray Matthews, and City ran riot in the second half.

They were three up when Ronan Coughlan pounced from close range after Steven Beattie’s cross wasn’t cleared and then substitute Shane Daly-Bütz set up Sadlier for his second and City’s fourth.

Another replacement, Josh O’Hanlon, made it 5-0 from Sadlier’s assist – meaning Sadlier, Coughlan and O’Hanlon have all scored in every round to date – and then the winger got his hat-trick with a brilliant effort from long distance before Barry McNamee rounded off the win at the death.

A first-half brace from Patrick Hoban set Dundalk up for an easy 4-0 victory at Limerick in their quarter-final.

A strike after five minutes gave him his 26th goal of the season before he headed in his 27th goal 15 minutes later.

John Mountney got Dundalk's third 10 minutes before half-time at Markets Field.

In the second-half Georgie Kelly, a 55th-minute substitute for goalscorer Hoban, got Dundalk's fourth after he was set up by captain Brian Gartland on the 71st minute.

UCD caused an upset at Belfield after they knocked out Waterford who are vying for third spot in the Premier Division.

Conor Davis got things started for the Students with a goal in the 20th minute before Timmy Molloy scored a screamer from outside the Waterford box six minutes later.

However, the Blues pushed forward in the second half and eventually got their reward with 12 minutes to go.

Second-half substitute Stanley Aborah slotted home a penalty after Gary O'Neill brought down Rory Feely in the box and set up a nervy finish to the game.

However, the Students deservedly held out for a 2-1 win to make their first FAI cup semi-final in over a decade.