FAI Cup round-up: 10-man CIE Ranch come close to shock win

Friday, August 24, 2018 - 10:23 PM

CIE Ranch agonisingly missed out on causing the upset of the FAI Cup second round tonight.

Jason McClelland's strike two minutes from time for UCD completed a comeback from 2-0 down and forced extra time in Inchicore.

The First Division side then eased to a 6-2 win over the 10-man Leinster Senior League side to progress to Monday's quarter-final draw.

Holders Cork City breezed into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 thrashing of Maynooth University Town.

St. Pat's missed an injury-time penalty that could have salvaged a replay with Derry, but Liam Buckley's side instead lost 1-0 at the Brandywell.

At Oriel Park, Dundalk beat Finn Harps 2-0.

Bohemians are through to the quarter-finals for the first time in four years following a 2-0 win at Galway.

Limerick were 2-1 winners at home to Cabinteely, while Waterford won 1-0 at Drogheda.

- Digital Desk


