FAI confirms John Delaney will attend Oireachtas meeting in April

By Greg Murphy
Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 01:14 PM

The FAI has confirmed that John Delaney will attend a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Sport next month.

A statement issued by the FAI said: "That meeting is currently scheduled for April 10 and the FAI has written to the committee offering to bring the meeting forward to April 3."

Yesterday the association confirmed that Mr Delaney would be stepping down from his role as chief executive but would remain with the FAI as executive vice president.

They have also confirmed that Mr Delaney would be taking a "substantial reduction" in his salary in his new role.

The statement added: "As regards John Delaney's salary in his new role as Executive Vice-President, the FAI can confirm that the salary is substantially less than the salary he previously received as CEO."

Chief Operating Officer Rea Walshe has been appointed to the role of Interim CEO by the FAI Board as the recruitment process begins for a new chief executive officer.

