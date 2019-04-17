NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

FAI confirm letter from St Pat's in relation to UEFA Club Licensing

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 08:17 PM

The FAI say it has received a letter from St Patrick's Athletic in relation to UEFA Club Licensing and they are looking into the matter.

In a statement released this evening, the FAI said: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm it is in receipt of a letter from St Patrick’s Athletic in relation to UEFA Club Licensing and is looking into the matter."

St Pat's finished fifth in last season's SSE Airtricity Premier Division table, with Waterford claiming the last of the three Europa League spots.

It is believed St Pat's are questioning Waterford's eligibility for European competition.

If Waterford were not granted a UEFA licence then St Pat's would be next in line.

READ MORE

One violation in Sport Ireland's 2018 anti-doping review

More on this topic

KEYWORDS

UEFAFAI

More in this Section

NFL announces four London fixtures in 2019; two to be played at new Tottenham stadium

Manchester United condemn racial abuse of Ashley Young

Man held by police investigating football tunnel incident at Barnsley

Relegation verdict: Will Brighton or Cardiff win the fight for Premier League survival?


Lifestyle

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Money, money, money: Why we should be talking about our personal finances

Face forward: New remedies for rosacea

‘Deadly pollen bomb’ due over Easter – 10 tips to ease allergy symptoms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »