News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI board backs Quinn and Owens after St Pat's owner accuses pair of 'failing badly'

FAI board backs Quinn and Owens after St Pat's owner accuses pair of 'failing badly'
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 12:04 AM

As attempts continue this week to facilitate a resumption of the League of Ireland, St Patrick’s Athletic owner Garrett Kelleher has told FAI board members that he believes Interim CEO Gary Owens and his Deputy Niall Quinn have “failed and failed badly”.

In response, the FAI Board, noting receipt of the correspondence, issued a statement saying: "The FAI has engaged in intensive and ongoing consultations with relevant stakeholders, including all SSE Airtricity League clubs, with regard to the resumption of the League.

"The Board is fully supportive of the efforts being made by the Executive team in this regard and we will continue to support these endeavours."

In an e-mail sent to Board members Paul Cooke, Martin Heraghty and Dick Shakespeare, Kelleher had written: “I am of the firm view that, albeit their intentions may be well meaning and they may have spent a considerable amount of time and effort over the last six months, Gary and Niall have failed and failed badly.

“Football is too important, and the domestic game is at a critical juncture where any more wrong or naive moves made by the executives could do even longer lasting damage. They have lost the confidence of St Patrick’s Athletic, I can’t speak for anyone else.

“I would like the three of you to consider, with your collective League of Ireland experience, stepping in to the breach now and working with the 10 or 19 clubs to figure out a way to try and get football up and recommenced.”

Kelleher charged that that, in a series of meetings which have taken place with clubs about plans to resume the League behind closed doors, the FAI executives have delivered “misleading representations…where they speak about the high probability of delivering UEFA, FIFA, Streaming, Government or other third-party funding.”

Efforts to advance a deal on restarting the League will resume on Wednesday when the clubs and the FAI meet for their latest teleconference.


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Umbro apologise for Linfield jersey likened to UVF flagUmbro apologise for Linfield jersey likened to UVF flag

Cathal McShane believes he impressed AFL scouts during trialCathal McShane believes he impressed AFL scouts during trial

Rory McIlroy falls away as Daniel Berger wins on PGA Tour resumptionRory McIlroy falls away as Daniel Berger wins on PGA Tour resumption

What is in store as the Premier League resumes?What is in store as the Premier League resumes?


Lifestyle

It is rare that a wine captures the public imagination and achieves cult status, like a handbag or a pair of trainers. Cloudy Bay did it and it was on such strict allocation in the 1990s that off-licences were lucky to receive 12 bottles per year.Wine with Leslie: A wine with a lot to shout about

An image from Day of the Straws.Cholera to Covid: Fake news and deadly diseases

Eoghan O'Sullivan looks at the best-of-the-best from the Peabody awards, and Second Captain's eagerly-awaited investigative seriesPodcast Corner: Slow Burn's return and Peabody award-winners

Hector Ó Heochagáin recalls JR Ewing, National Geographic and his love of heavy metal.Culture That Made Me: Hector Ó Heochagáin on Dallas, Nirvana and National Geographic

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »