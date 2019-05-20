FAI awaiting UEFA report on betting patterns around First Division game

The FAI have said they are waiting on a UEFA report on betting patterns surrounding Limerick's 3-2 win over Cobh Ramblers on Saturday.

Cobh today requested the game be investigated after unusually large amounts of money were placed on Limerick to win.

It is the second Limerick FC game under investigation this season, with the FAI saying they have received a UEFA report on last month's meeting with Shelbourne.

FAI Competitions Director Fran Gavin said: "We have received a UEFA report on the Shelbourne v Limerick fixture in April and are awaiting their report on the Cobh v Limerick game last Saturday.

"We have received correspondence from the Cobh Ramblers Board in relation to that match. The FAI remains committed to a zero-tolerance stance on match-fixing."