News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI appoint partner to spearhead CEO search

By John Fallon
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 07:06 PM

FAI appoint partner to spearhead CEO search
Former FAI CEO John Delaney was 14 and a half years in the post until April 2019. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The FAI have appointed Odgers Berndtson to spearhead their search for a permanent chief executive, with advertisements due to be placed tomorrow.

John Delaney was 14 and a half years in the post until April 2019 when he was placed on gardening leave due to a string of investigations surrounding governance and financial issues. He eventually quit five months later with a severance package of €462,000.

Since then, Rea Walsh, Noel Mooney, Paul Cooke, and, most recently, Gary Owens, have assumed the role on an interim basis.

John Foley, a member of the National League executive during the Delaney regime, also backed out of the post at the eleventh hour in December as Sports Minister Shane Ross looked to move away from what he described as the ‘old FAI’.

Owens, employed since January alongside his deputy, Niall Quinn, has not ruled out applying for the vacancy.

The annual salary on offer is expected to be significantly lower than the €360,000 basic Delaney earned.

He had received an additional €36,000 per annum rent allowance and, unbeknown to most of his board, brokered a golden handcuffs deal which would have entitled him to a €2m loyalty bonus had he stayed in the job until 2021.

The full liabilities of the FAI only became clearer following Delaney’s demise last year. Instead of achieving his promised debt-free status by 2020, the Association went into this year burdened by debts of €63m.

It took a state bailout agreement in January for the FAI to avoid facing potential administration. Members also ratified a refinancing package in March with lenders Bank of Ireland worth €52.5m.

READ MORE

FAI governance issues under the spotlight again as delegates seek answers

More on this topic

FAI governance issues under the spotlight again as delegates seek answersFAI governance issues under the spotlight again as delegates seek answers

FAI row: 'The GAA wouldn’t get away with being run by people without knowledge of the sport'FAI row: 'The GAA wouldn’t get away with being run by people without knowledge of the sport'

FAI vow to engage with dissenters offering 'constructive input'FAI vow to engage with dissenters offering 'constructive input'

FAI must reform to access State fundingFAI must reform to access State funding


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Curragh hosts first classic of racing season in IrelandCurragh hosts first classic of racing season in Ireland

Celtic captain Scott Brown: '12 or 13 weeks out isn't ideal at my age, but I've managed it'Celtic captain Scott Brown: '12 or 13 weeks out isn't ideal at my age, but I've managed it'

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to create their own atmosphere on the pitchJurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to create their own atmosphere on the pitch

GAA reiterates zero tolerance for racism: Clubs being educated on dealing with incidents GAA reiterates zero tolerance for racism: Clubs being educated on dealing with incidents


Lifestyle

Here are the top ten lessons I have learned about natural health over the past two decades.Megan Sheppard's top ten natural health lessons

For students at CIT Crawford College of Art and Design (CCAD), their degree show is a chance to show their work to the public, often for the first time.Crawford Art Students: Graduating in a time of Covid-19

I ate a meal without using my hands or any utensils, like a dog, just to see what it was like. (Sloppy, as I expected,) writes Molly YoungMolly Young: Insanity can keep you sane during Covid-19 lockdown

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »