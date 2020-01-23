FAI appoint Niall Quinn as interim Deputy CEO

Niall Quinn has been appointed as interim Deputy CEO of the FAI.

He will begin his role immediately and will focus on leading a League of Ireland strategy as well as the overall development of the game in Ireland, including supporting grassroots, community initiatives and the association's player pathway programmes.

The FAI said the former Republic of Ireland striker will also focus on "helping restoring and building key relationships and trust with key peer groups and the media".

Gary Owens, FAI interim CEO, said: “We are really pleased that someone of Niall’s calibre is joining the team. Football is such an important game in this country at every level.

"Niall not only brings great insight and experience to developing the game but is passionate about football in Ireland – his energy and commitment is a great fit for the FAI as we begin reform of the organisation and look to create a better future for football in Ireland.”

The Minister for Sport, Shane Ross, welcomed his appointment, saying: “It is great news for Irish football that Niall Quinn has been appointed as the FAI’s new interim Deputy CEO.

"Niall has a long association with Irish football and over the past year he has demonstrated very clearly his strong desire to see a vibrant body emerge for the good the Irish game. His passion for fair play, his independence and his integrity are widely known and admired.

"His experience and skills will be invaluable as part of the management team to lead the reform that is so necessary within the FAI. I’m very pleased with this decision and I wish Niall all the best in this important role.”