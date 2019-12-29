FAI AGM to resume today, after July adjournment

The FAI will resume its AGM today.
In July, the Annual General Meeting was adjourned because the association was not in a position to present its accounts to delegates.
The FAI in the midst of a financial crisis with current net liabilities of over €55m.
Government funding to the organisation remains suspended following revelations of a €100,000 "bridging loan" by its then chief executive John Delaney to the FAI in 2017.
Earlier this month, the FAI requested a financial rescue package of €18m from the Government which was rejected out of hand. Sports Minister Shane Ross described the request as "shocking".
Today's AGM is due to begin at noon.