News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FAI AGM to resume today, after July adjournment

FAI AGM to resume today, after July adjournment
Sports Minister Shane Ross
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 09:14 AM

The FAI will resume its AGM today.

In July, the Annual General Meeting was adjourned because the association was not in a position to present its accounts to delegates.

The FAI in the midst of a financial crisis with current net liabilities of over €55m.

Government funding to the organisation remains suspended following revelations of a €100,000 "bridging loan" by its then chief executive John Delaney to the FAI in 2017.

Earlier this month, the FAI requested a financial rescue package of €18m from the Government which was rejected out of hand. Sports Minister Shane Ross described the request as "shocking".

Today's AGM is due to begin at noon.

READ MORE

Shane Ross considering State's capital funding of FAI amid 'ongoing concerns over corporate governance'

More on this topic

New FAI board to have its first female directorNew FAI board to have its first female director

IRFU rules out purchasing FAI interest in Aviva StadiumIRFU rules out purchasing FAI interest in Aviva Stadium

Slovakia confirm venue for Euro 2020 play-off against IrelandSlovakia confirm venue for Euro 2020 play-off against Ireland

Department to meet IRFU over FAI's stake in Aviva StadiumDepartment to meet IRFU over FAI's stake in Aviva Stadium

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Man Utd end 2019 with a win as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford score againMan Utd end 2019 with a win as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford score again

Andy Murray to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from pelvic injuryAndy Murray to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from pelvic injury

Sherrock wants more opportunities for women after best experience of her lifeSherrock wants more opportunities for women after best experience of her life

Graham at the double as Edinburgh level up 1872 Cup seriesGraham at the double as Edinburgh level up 1872 Cup series


Lifestyle

Celebrity hair stylist Miguel Perez shares his top tips for luscious locks.5 golden rules for beautiful hair

Megan Sheppard offers some natural health advice.Natural Health: 'I still have traces of a superbug in my system. What would you advise?'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »