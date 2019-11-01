News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fabinho walking suspension tightrope for Liverpool ahead of Villa clash

Fabinho walking suspension tightrope for Liverpool ahead of Villa clash
By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 03:19 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he has a selection dilemma over key midfielder Fabinho.

The Brazil international is one booking away from a one-match ban so if he was to be yellow-carded at Aston Villa on Saturday he would miss the crunch clash with title rivals Manchester City at Anfield on November 10.

Fabinho has established himself as Klopp’s first-choice midfielder and has started all-but-one of Liverpool’s 13 Premier League and Champions League matches.

He has yet to lose any of the 30 league games he has started since arriving from Monaco for £43.7million in the summer of 2018 but Klopp has to consider whether to protect him at Villa Park.

“I don’t know yet. We have to see. I know it (the potential suspension), of course. What we do with that I don’t know,” he said.

Asked what instructions he would give the player should he play the German joked: “No challenges at all!

“That’s not possible against Aston Villa, playing without challenges, especially in that position. You cannot ask for this.

“The player knows it, I know it. Is there any game where you think that’s a good game to get a fifth yellow card?

“Maybe other teams are pretty smart in that and take them, I don’t know, I never did it.

“We have to deal with. Maybe he has to deal with it on the pitch or I have to deal with it with the line-up. We didn’t make a final decision yet, so we will see.”

Klopp could be without midfielder Naby Keita, who came off with a knock in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Arsenal, but defender Joel Matip is definitely absent.

The centre-back has missed the last three matches with the recurrence of a knee problem and is still some way from fitness.

“Naby I don’t know yet, we will see,” added Klopp.

“Joel is not available for the next few weeks.

“What could that mean? A couple is two, right? So a few is more than three.”

More on this topic

Liverpool fan handed temporary suspension over offensive Origi bannerLiverpool fan handed temporary suspension over offensive Origi banner

Lampard dismisses Rudiger’s suggestion that he is fit to face WatfordLampard dismisses Rudiger’s suggestion that he is fit to face Watford

Hodgson happy at ambitious Palace ahead of Leicester clashHodgson happy at ambitious Palace ahead of Leicester clash

Leicester have moved on from Southampton rout, says RodgersLeicester have moved on from Southampton rout, says Rodgers


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Premier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

After Eight: How the past Rugby World Cup champions were crownedAfter Eight: How the past Rugby World Cup champions were crowned

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’

Springboks have made ‘winning ugly’ beautifulSpringboks have made ‘winning ugly’ beautiful

Tyson Fury wins by count-out on WWE debutTyson Fury wins by count-out on WWE debut


Lifestyle

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »