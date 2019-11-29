News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ankle ligament damage

Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ankle ligament damage
By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 01:25 PM

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will be out for more than a month after suffering ankle ligament damage during this week’s Champions League clash with Napoli.

The Brazilian, who has this season established himself as a first-choice pick for Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders, was substituted after just 18 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Reds have now announced that the 26-year-old will play no part in their congested run of 10 games between now and the end of December.

A club statement read: “Liverpool can confirm Fabinho suffered ankle ligament damage during the Champions League encounter with Napoli in midweek.

“Further assessment on the injury has discovered Fabinho will be out of action until the new year.

“The Brazilian will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team at Melwood as he works his way back to full fitness.”

More on this topic

Everton finalising new deal for RicharlisonEverton finalising new deal for Richarlison

Klopp and Guardiola inducted to managers’ Hall of FameKlopp and Guardiola inducted to managers’ Hall of Fame

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith signs new four-year contractAston Villa manager Dean Smith signs new four-year contract

Unai Emery sacking: Ahead of the game? Arsenal are way off the paceUnai Emery sacking: Ahead of the game? Arsenal are way off the pace

FabinhoTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

DCU edge past UCC to claim league crownDCU edge past UCC to claim league crown

Mane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all frontsMane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all fronts

Celtic clinch top spot with comfortable win over RennesCeltic clinch top spot with comfortable win over Rennes

Arsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on EmeryArsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on Emery


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »