Home»Sport

Fabinho needed time to adapt, his quality is not in doubt – Klopp

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 10:46 PM

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stressed he has no doubts about Fabinho’s quality.

Following his move to the Reds from Monaco over the summer, the midfielder did not make his debut until mid-September when he came off the bench in the 89th minute of the Champions League opener against Paris St Germain.

Since then he has made two further appearances as a substitute and one start, in the Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea.

With Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita both out injured, he looks set to feature in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.

Asked it could be a big chance for the Brazil international, who turned 25 on Tuesday, Klopp said: “Yes, of course, no doubt about that. It’s clear.

“It’s his birthday today by the way, so it would be a nice present, eh?

“I didn’t make the line-up for tomorrow, how we will start, but of course it is very important for us that he’s now been here for a few months, got used to all the things.

“(He has had to) adapt to the style of play.

“If you watch Fabinho playing at Monaco, (he was) full of confidence. You come to a new club and it depends a bit on your personality.

“He’s not the loudest person on the planet, it’s not that he’s come in and said, ‘Sit down all of you and I’ll explain to you how we played at Monaco because we were in Champions League semi-final the year before and became French champions’.

“He is looking, watching and it always takes a little bit of time. That’s how it is. But on the pitch, he is back now and that’s good. So, all fine.”

Klopp said there was “no doubt” about Fabinho’s quality, and added: “You only have to watch a few YouTube videos of him, the summaries – I don’t know which season of Monaco but it’s not too important because he was good in all of them.

“You see all the qualities. Hard challenger, good in one-on-one situations, offensively, defensively quick, good shooter, fantastic set-pieces, good header, all these things. Strategically good in the right moment.

“But, in a different system, and a different way we play, just different, and that’s what then always needs time to adapt, that’s all.”

Klopp described Fabinho as a “fantastic addition” and said: “(He) can improve us from a specific moment on.

“I’ve no problems. Go back a year and Andy Robertson – this time of year he played, what, one or two games, but not too good. And then he became the player he is.

“I’ve said it a few times, we cannot – I cannot – shorten that time (it takes to settle into the system). Maybe somebody can, I can’t.

“You come in my team, it most of the time needs a bit of time. Ilkay Gundogan (who played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund) needed half a year without being in the squad more or less.

“After that he played pretty much each game, so that’s how things go.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

FabinhofootballJurgen KloppUEFA Champions LeagueLiverpoolRed Star BelgradeLiverpool vs Red Star Belgrade

Related Articles

I couldn’t have imagined how last two years have gone – Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade talking points

Jurgen Klopp plays it cool on Liverpool’s form

Klopp sees room for improvement despite continuing his best start as a manager

More in this Section

Iwobi hails influence of ‘world-class’ Ozil

Cork players key to historic wins for Warsaw and Amsterdam at European Football Finals

Aisling McCarthy signs for Western Bulldogs

The highs and lows of Mesut Ozil’s enigmatic career


Breaking Stories

Physiotherapy hope for cancer patients thanks to Jane Tomlinson’s legacy

Review: Wexford Festival Opera

How to ace being the new girl at work

Tried and tested: Polar’s new Vantage M running watch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »