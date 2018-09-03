Home»Sport

FA will not take action against Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi over goal celebration

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 07:01 PM

Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi will not face action from the Football Association following his goal celebration during Sunday’s victory at Cardiff, Press Association Sport understands.

The Germany international celebrated scoring the first goal of their 3-2 win by appearing to make the sign of the Albanian Eagle in a show of solidarity with his team-mate Granit Xhaka.

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Xhaka were fined by FIFA for similar celebrations when representing Switzerland during their World Cup fixture against Serbia earlier this summer, for which Xhaka was also criticised.

Unlike with Xhaka and Shaqiri, however, it cannot be argued that the 26-year-old Mustafi was directing any gesture at his opponents and he also did so during an English competition; after examining the incident the FA have chosen not to pursue disciplinary proceedings.

In addition to their £8,090 fine, Xhaka and Shaqiri also received a warning, for what was eventually deemed unsporting behaviour.

- Press Association


