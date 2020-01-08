News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FA to review FA Cup broadcast rights – report

By Press Association
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 11:28 AM

The Football Association will review the sale of FA Cup broadcast rights related to ties being viewed on a gambling website, according to a Daily Mail report.

Bookmaker Bet365 showed 23 third-round matches last weekend as part of their deal with the FA which was signed in January 2017.

The matches were only available to watch if the customer had placed a bet or deposited an account with £5 in the 24 hours before kick-off.

The FA announced in July 2017 that it had cut all ties with gambling firms, ending a deal with Ladbrokes, and has suggested it will review future broadcast rights.

“We will review this element of the media rights sales process ahead of tendering rights from the 2024/25 season,” an FA spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“The FA agreed a media rights deal with IMG in early 2017, part of which permits them to sell the right to show live footage or clips of FA Cup matches to bookmakers. Bet365 acquired these rights from IMG to use from the start of the 2018/19 season.

“This deal was agreed before we made a clear decision on the FA’s relationship with gambling companies in June 2017 when we ended our partnership with Ladbrokes.”

All third-round matches last weekend were delayed by one minute to publicise the FA’s Heads Up mental health campaign, backed by FA President Prince William.

FA CupTOPIC: Soccer

