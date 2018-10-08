FA to investigate Mourinho over touchline comments

The Football Association is to investigate comments made by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as he walked along the touchline after Saturday’s 3-2 win over Newcastle, Press Association Sport understands.

Footage from Saturday shows Mourinho saying something – at one point while looking into a camera – as he headed towards the tunnel following the conclusion of the Premier League contest at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho had the world watching him today 👀 11.34am 😕 4.56pm 😬 5.39pm 😩 7.03pm 🙏 7.17pm 😁 Just another day in the life of the Man Utd manager… pic.twitter.com/F8qLY3d6pd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2018

The FA can issue a touchline ban if the language is found to be ‘offensive, insulting or abusive’.

United secured victory thanks to a dramatic late fightback after going 2-0 down early on, with Juan Mata scoring in the 70th minute, Anthony Martial in the 76th and Alexis Sanchez in the 90th as their four-game winless streak in all competitions came to an end. Mourinho saw United end a four-game winless streak on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA).

Ahead of the match, senior figures at the club strongly denied a report from the previous evening that Mourinho would be sacked over the weekend, regardless of the outcome of the game.

Mourinho also made a gesture with his left hand while speaking, pointing with his little finger.

"This is not about me or the players...this is about the club." "I am 55 years old and this is the first man hunt I have seen in football." 👀 "If it rains in London it is my fault. A bad Brexit deal is my fault." A FASCINATING Jose Mourinho interview with @DesKellyBTS... pic.twitter.com/bkJj8Yddod — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2018

The 55-year-old, who claimed after the match that he was the subject of a “manhunt”, said when asked what the gesture means: “It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger.”- Press Association