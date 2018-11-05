Home»Sport

FA to investigate James McClean's Instagram post amid poppy row

Monday, November 05, 2018 - 12:59 PM

Republic of Ireland international James McClean could be punished for a social media post he made following Stoke City's draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Derry man was abused by a section of supporters for not wearing a Remembrance Day poppy.

McClean is said to be under investigation by the English FA for later describing his abusers as "uneducated cavemen" and "c***s".

A number of Stoke fans also targeted McClean in the incident where objects had been thrown from the stands, according to Stoke’s head of safety report. The club has launched an internal investigation which will also look into reports of racist or sectarian chanting.

McClean objects to wearing the poppy because it commemorates British military personnel who have died in war – not just soldiers who lost their lives in the World War I and II.


