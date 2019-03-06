FA still investigating Beardsley allegations following departure from Newcastle

The Football Association has confirmed it is still looking into allegations of bullying made against Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley following his departure from the club.

The Magpies announced on Wednesday that they had parted company with the 58-year-old former England international 14 months after launching an internal investigation into the claims.

However, they have not disclosed the outcome of that probe, nor the terms on which Beardsley has gone, and now the English game’s governing body has revealed it is still looking into the matter.

An FA spokesperson said: “The allegations made against Peter Beardsley continue to be under consideration by The FA. We are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Beardsley’s exit was confirmed in a brief club statement.

It said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Peter Beardsley is no longer employed by the club.

“We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Newcastle-born Beardsley, who made more than 300 appearances for the club in two spells during an illustrious playing career which also brought 59 England caps, strongly denied the allegations.

In a statement issued after the Magpies’ announcement, he said: “The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve.

“I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the club and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult.

“I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received and I look forward to the future.” Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley conducted an internal investigation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle instigated their investigation following a formal complaint from then 22-year-old midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, which was backed by team-mates, in January last year.

Beardsley agreed to take a period of leave as managing director Lee Charnley looked into the accusations with Ben Dawson taking over his duties.

In a statement released through his solicitors at the time, he refuted the claims.

It said: “Peter Beardsley is aware of inaccurate media reports which result from unauthorised leaks. Allegations of unfair treatment have been made, which are currently being investigated. Peter Beardsley had been the under-23s coach at Newcastle (Andrew Miligan/PA)

“Peter Beardsley categorically denies the allegations. It is hoped the investigation will conclude quickly.

“Peter Beardsley will not be making any further comment at the present time and until investigations conclude. Peter respectfully requests that his privacy and that of his family is respected.”

Beardsley began his career at Carlisle and also had spells with Vancouver Whitecaps, Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton, Bolton, Manchester City, Fulham, Hartlepool and Doncaster as well as the Magpies during a lengthy playing career which saw him thrill fans with his skill and vision.

El-Mhanni, now 23, was released by Newcastle last summer after making two senior appearances, both in the FA Cup, and is now on the books at League One side Scunthorpe.

- Press Association