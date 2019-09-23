News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FA seeks Manchester City observations over controversial Bernardo Silva tweet

FA seeks Manchester City observations over controversial Bernardo Silva tweet
By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 07:17 PM

The Football Association has asked Manchester City for their observations regarding Bernardo Silva’s controversial tweet directed at team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Portugal international Silva posted a message on the social media platform with a picture of a young Mendy alongside a separate image of the mascot of a Spanish confectionery brand.

Silva received immediate criticism for the post and later deleted it, with a follow-up message reading: “Can’t even joke with a friend these days… You guys…”

The FA confirmed to the PA news agency on Monday afternoon that it had reached out to City to hear their side of the matter.

Kick It Out said Silva should face action.

The anti-discrimination group issued a statement on the subject on Monday morning which read: “We are extremely disappointed to see the tweet posted by Bernardo Silva, which has since been deleted.

“Racist stereotypes are never acceptable as ‘banter’, and we’re shocked that someone who is a role model to millions has failed to understand the discriminatory nature of his post.

“The FA have been notified and we believe that retrospective action should be taken, including mandatory education – which is vital to challenge offensive behaviour such as this.”

The Silva post comes after initial meetings were held between the FA, Premier League, the EFL and Twitter following a series of cases of online abuse aimed at black players since the start of the season.

Marcus Rashford has been racially abused on Twitter (Nigel French/PA)
Marcus Rashford has been racially abused on Twitter (Nigel French/PA)

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are among the players who have been targeted, along with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma.

The FA described the meeting as “productive and positive”.

Manchester City have been contacted for a response.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Thomas Cook passengers give staff carrier bags of cash after flight home

More on this topic

‘Amazing’ Arsenal character leaves Emery beaming‘Amazing’ Arsenal character leaves Emery beaming

Style is secondary for Liverpool as Klopp insists points mean prizesStyle is secondary for Liverpool as Klopp insists points mean prizes

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Roy Keane ‘shocked and saddened’ by United following defeat to West HamRoy Keane ‘shocked and saddened’ by United following defeat to West Ham


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Benjamin MendyBernardo SilvaKick It OutManchester CityRacismPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Eye on South Africa: Statistically, Boks appeared to do everything rightEye on South Africa: Statistically, Boks appeared to do everything right

Pumas already under the pump as Les Blues pressure easesPumas already under the pump as Les Blues pressure eases

The Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing packThe Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing pack

Ireland's victory over Scotland in picturesIreland's victory over Scotland in pictures


Lifestyle

He has helped numerous couples blossom on their big day and florist and wedding specialist Peter Tora had no shortage ofexperience in planning his own nuptial celebration with Brendan O’Sullivan, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Love blossoms for florist Peter and his groom Brendan

The demands of daily life do not cease upon diagnosis of cancer, says social worker Denis Spillane, who works with cancer patients of the Mercy University Hospital, and says financial worries add to their stress.Making Cents: The financial cost of a cancer diagnosis

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »