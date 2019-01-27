FA launches investigation into alleged racist chants in Millwall-Everton game

The FA has launched an investigation into alleged racist chanting during Millwall’s FA Cup victory over Everton.

Millwall’s dramatic 3-2 win was marred by crowd trouble outside the ground and videos have now emerged which appear to show some home fans singing racist chants during the match.

A spokesperson for the FA told Press Association Sport the governing body was aware of the incident and was investigating.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out condemned the chants and called for action to be taken.

“The racist chanting heard from some Millwall supporters during yesterday’s match is disgusting and typical of mass discriminatory chants that continue to go unpunished,” a statement said.

“We reiterate our message: racial hatred – and all forms of discrimination – have no place in society, especially not in 2019. There is no reason why a footballing environment should be the exception to this rule.

“Kick It Out wants to see the relevant authorities take swift, firm and decisive action against the perpetrators.”

Prior to the match at The Den, a man suffered a slash wound to the face during clashes in Southwark, with the Metropolitan Police saying they believed the fight was between Millwall and Everton fans.

Video posted on social media shows police attempting to separate two large groups as punches were thrown.

- Press Association