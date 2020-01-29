News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FA ‘investigating Villa Park pitch invasion following semi-final victory’

FA ‘investigating Villa Park pitch invasion following semi-final victory’
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 05:31 PM

The Football Association is investigating the pitch invasion that followed Aston Villa’s Carabao Cup semi-final victory on Tuesday night.

Trezeguet scored a stoppage-time winner in the second leg against Leicester, sending Villa to the Wembley final on March 1 on the back of a 2-1 victory which sealed a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Once referee Mike Dean blew his whistle to signal full-time, thousands of Villa fans took to the pitch to celebrate the club’s success.

Announcements over the public address system, and a message on the screen inside the ground urging the supporters to return to their seats, went unheeded.

It led to players from both sides being surrounded by fans, although it is understood the invasion was overwhelmingly good-natured.

It has been suggested Foxes midfielder James Maddison was pushed to the ground at one stage – however the PA news agency understands Leicester have made no complaint about the matter.

While the FA is looking at what unfolded, action will only be taken if there are reports of any incidents.

Describing the scenes, Villa boss Dean Smith said: “There was an outpouring of emotion. I think I was on the pitch myself when we scored the goal.

“It’s very difficult to not (take to the pitch). As long as they behave themselves it’s fine by me.”

Defender Matt Targett, who scored Villa’s opening goal, explained that what he experienced was “very special”.

“It’s full of emotions this game,” added Targett. “That at the end is something we’ll treasure forever.”

Asked whether it was frightening being among all the fans, he replied after chuckling: “Yeah, it was. You could see so many people running at you from different directions, but it was a nice feeling.”

READ MORE

Manchester United agree deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

More on this topic

Injury blow for Villa as McGinn suffers ankle fractureInjury blow for Villa as McGinn suffers ankle fracture

Villa find the Targett with new signingVilla find the Targett with new signing

Glenn Whelan relishing second bite of the cherry following Aston Villa releaseGlenn Whelan relishing second bite of the cherry following Aston Villa release

Tammy Abraham sets sights on Chelsea breakthroughTammy Abraham sets sights on Chelsea breakthrough

Dean SmithfootballFootball AssociationMatt TargettTrezeguetLeague CupPremier LeagueTOPIC: Aston Villa

More in this Section

Eriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switchEriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switch

Australian Open day 10: World number one Nadal beaten by inspired ThiemAustralian Open day 10: World number one Nadal beaten by inspired Thiem

World No 1 Koepka commits to Adare ManorWorld No 1 Koepka commits to Adare Manor

Rockwell hold Bandon scoreless to progress to Senior Cup quarter-finalRockwell hold Bandon scoreless to progress to Senior Cup quarter-final


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

For Galway-based nature lover and grandmother, Marion Edler-Burke, forest-walking is balm for the soul.Parents for the Planet: It’s revitalising to see the wood and the trees

Working outside in your front garden can help people meet and encourage neighbours to become friends, says Hannah Stephenson.How your garden can help you make new friends

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »