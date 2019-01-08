NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

FA investigating 'Nazi salute' Wayne Hennessey allegations

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 11:47 AM

The Football Association is looking into the incident which led Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to deny making a Nazi salute, Press Association Sport understands.

Wales international Hennessey appeared to be making the gesture in a picture posted on Instagram by Palace's German midfielder Max Meyer as the players celebrated their FA Cup win against Grimsby on Saturday night.

Hennessey is seen in the background of a group photograph posted on Meyer's Instagram story, which has subsequently expired.

The 31-year-old has denied he was making a such a salute, claiming on Twitter that he was calling out to the person taking the photograph.

"Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph," Hennessey wrote.

"I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

"It's been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

"I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne."

Nevertheless, the FA is looking into the matter along with Crystal Palace.

Hennessey was recalled to the starting line-up for the third-round tie against Grimsby and he played the full 90 minutes.

The south London club won 1-0 courtesy of Jordan Ayew's late header.


KEYWORDS

soccerNazi saluteCrystal Palacefootball

More in this Section

Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal the pick of FA Cup fourth-round draw

Mauricio Pochettino wants to finish his career at Tottenham

Plenty of changes made by Premier League clubs in FA Cup third round

Liverpool hunted out of FA Cup by Wolves


Lifestyle

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

Golden Globes style: Saoirse Ronan is Queen of Frocks

William Hartnell a Doctor for his time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »