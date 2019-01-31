NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
FA grants Wayne Hennessey two more weeks to respond to disrepute charge

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 01:11 PM

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has two additional weeks to respond to a charge of bringing the game into disrepute by allegedly making a Nazi salute, the Football Association has announced.

The 31-year-old denies making the gesture in a picture posted on Instagram by his German team-mate Max Meyer as the players celebrated their FA Cup win against Grimsby earlier this month.

A FA statement on Thursday said: “Following an application to the chairman of the judicial panel, Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been granted an extension of 16:00 on February 15, 2019 to respond to his recent charge of breaching FA Rule E3.”

Hennessey was charged on January 23 and was initially given until January 31 to respond.

The statement when Hennessey was charged read: “It is alleged that a gesture he made, which was captured by a photograph and posted on social media, breached Rule E3(1) as it was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that this constitutes an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief.”

Hennessey was seen in the background of a group photograph posted on Meyer’s Instagram story, which has since expired.

The Wales international has denied he was making a such a salute, claiming on Twitter he was calling out to the unnamed person taking the photograph and any resemblance was “absolutely coincidental”.

“I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry,” Hennessey posted on Twitter on January 6.

“It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

“I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne.”

- Press Association


