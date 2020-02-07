News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FA end investigation into Liverpool hacking allegations

By Press Association
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 03:31 PM

The Football Association has decided not to continue with an investigation into allegations that Liverpool employees hacked into Manchester City’s scouting system.

The FA asked Liverpool and City for information concerning the matter, with Reds employees alleged to have hacked into a player database used by City.

However, due to the age of the allegations – which date back to 2013 – and the FA saying the matter was the subject of a settlement between the clubs, the governing body says its investigation will go no further unless new information comes to light.

A statement from the FA on Friday afternoon read: “The FA has carefully considered the evidence it received in this matter, including information provided by both clubs involved, and has decided not to progress the investigation.

FA officials decided not to continue with the investigation (Tim Goode/PA)
“This is due to a number of factors including the age of the alleged concerns and the settlement agreed by the two clubs involved.

“As per standard protocol, should the FA receive further information or evidence, the decision not to progress the investigation may be reviewed.”

It was alleged that Liverpool employees accessed the City database on multiple occasions in 2012 and 2013.

The settlement was reportedly for £1million, and it was also reported that the settlement was made without Liverpool or any individuals accepting any liability or wrongdoing.

Liverpool declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency, while City have been approached for comment.

